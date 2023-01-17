Murder Charges Against Men Who Dragged Woman Under Car In Delhi

Murder charges have been filed against the men allegedly involved in Delhi's horrific New Year hit-and-drag case following an order by the Union home ministry. The ministry order came last week after a special investigation was conducted in the case that had shocked the nation.

The ministry also said the policemen who ignored the multiple SOS calls from eye-witnesses as the 20-year-old was dragged 13 km under the car of five drunk men -- be suspended immediately, sources said.

The woman, Anjali Singh, had died due to impact injuries, a postmortem examination had found. She had suffered fatal head fracture and the skin had peeled off parts of her body, leaving exposed bones.