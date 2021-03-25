Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Lit Up In Red. See Pics

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Stunning images of Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were tweeted by the Ministry of Railways on Thursday. The heritage building was lit up in red to "show solidarity on the eve of World TB Day", the railway ministry wrote on Twitter. World TB Day is observed on 24th March every year. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in the foreword to the annual India Tuberculosis Report 2021, wrote, "With zeal to eliminate TB we have initiated Jan Andolan that needs innovative thinking and support from all stakeholders...All other Ministries and Departments within the government are extending support for the cause."

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) heritage building was illuminated yesterday in Red to show solidarity on the eve of World TB Day. pic.twitter.com/ysV2ktHQLO — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 25, 2021

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, formerly known as Victoria Terminus Station, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Victorian Gothic building is lit up on all important days like the Republic Day and Independence Day. Alongwith Gateway of India, the CSMT building designed by British architect FW Stevens, over the years has become symbollic of Mumbai. The construction of he CSMT was started in 1878 and it took 10 years to complete the building based on late medieval Italian models.

The Ministry of Railways is very active on social media, always posting beautiful pictures and keeping netizens updated on work being done to make railways a part of people's lives. A few days ago it posted a "Charming view of Salgora Railway Station, Northern Railway in Himachal Pradesh."

Earlier, it also posted pictures of Haridwar railway station, which has undergone a makeover with "attractive paintings and sculptures to welcome the devotees coming to the Kumbh Mela by the Indian Railways."