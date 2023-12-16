'Lost Faith In Humanity': Woman After Boyfriend Allegedly Hit Her With Car

Priya Singh has a rod in her right leg and is admitted at a Thane hospital.

The son of a senior Maharashtra bureaucrat has been accused of beating and then trying to run over his girlfriend in Maharashtra's Thane. Priya Singh, 26, registered a complaint against her boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad for allegedly mowing her down near a hotel in Thane.

Priya was admitted to a hospital on Monday morning after receiving severe injuries on her leg and shoulder. Confirming the development, police said that they have registered a case against Ashwajit and two others for 'voluntarily causing hurt'.

"The incident took place around 4.30 am near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Gaikwad. An argument broke out between the two," a police official said.

"Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries," the official added.

Priya later put out several social media posts presenting her version of events. She claimed that doctors had to insert a rod in her right leg, which was severely injured.

"My right leg is broken and I had to undergo surgery, had to put a rod in my right leg. I will be bedridden for a minimum 3-4 months and after that, I will have to take support to walk for another 6 months," she told the police.

She also said she is unable to move her right shoulder and hip due to deep injuries.

"I'm lying helpless in the hospital. Unable to move, this pain in my leg and my other body parts is killing me," Priya said.

The 26-year-old, in an Instagram post, claimed that Ashwajit's friends have been coming to the hospital to threaten her and her family.

"I'm really terrified. I'm very scared for my family and myself. I don't feel safe. I have lost all faith in humanity. I don't know if my life is ever going to be normal," she wrote.