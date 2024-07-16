Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Accused Mihir Shah Admits He's Habitual Drinker: Sources

Mihir Shah made the confession during the police interrogation

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Mumbai's BMW hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman, has admitted that he is a habitual drinker, police sources have said.

Mihir Shah, 24, made the confession during the police interrogation following his arrest, they said.

Investigation also reveals that Mihir Shah shaved his beard and cut his hair at a barber shop in Virar to mislead the police.

The police have also recorded the statement of the barber who had cut Mihir's hair, officials said.

The 24-year-old is the son of politician Rajesh Shah, a member of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. A dozen people are in custody, including Mr Shah's parents and two sisters.

Mihir Shah evaded the police for three days until he was tracked down to an apartment in Virar, which is around 65 km from Mumbai. The police traced him when one of his friends turned on his phone for 15 minutes.

On July 6, Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW, after partying at a Juhu bar with friends for hours. He allegedly hit a couple on their two-wheeler at 5.30 am on Sunday.

The woman killed in the crash was Kaveri Nakhwa, a 45-year-old mother of two. She was with her husband Pradip Nakhwa, who suffered injuries. The two were out shopping for fish.

CCTV footage indicates Ms Nakhwa was dragged for 1.5 km after the collision before the BMW was stopped. The police said the footage also showed that Mr Shah then again switched seats with Mr Bidawat, pulled the woman's body out from under the car, and left it on the road before driving away.