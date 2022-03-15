Mukesh Ambani's Grandson, Prithvi, Seen With Mother In Rare Visuals

The toddler was seen with his mother, who was apparently picking him up from school.

Mukesh Ambani's grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani was seen today with his mother Shloka Ambani in Mumbai.

Prithvi is the son of Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, and Shloka Mehta, who were married in 2019.

In visuals that were widely shared, the toddler was seen in the arms of his mother, who was apparently picking him up from school.

Prithvi held a paper sunflower on what was reported to be his first day of school. Social media users were delighted at the rare sighting of the Ambani grandson.

The youngest Ambani's first birthday was celebrated in a grand party in December, complete with a teddy bear-themed cake, gifts and "Prince Prithvi"-themed gift-wrapping paper.

Prithvi Ambani was born on December 10, 2020.

In a statement announcing the birth, the Ambani family said: "With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani... The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families."

Last year, while addressing a virtual meeting, Mukesh Ambani had started his speech with a reference to his grandson. "Prithvi is the newest member of our family. Over the last year, he has brought boundless joy to our lives. I am sure all parents and grandparents amongst you have experienced the same joy," he said.