Mother's Day 2019: How To Make Mothers Feel Special?

On Mother's Day, make your mother feel special by giving her unique gifts.

On Mother's Day, take time out from your busy schedule and make it a gala affair for your mothers. There are a lot of options a person can choose from to surprise their mothers. Apart from the regular way of giving greeting cards and arranging chocolates, cakes and flowers, one can make them feel special by giving a little personal touch by exercising unique and interesting options.

Handwritten notes, letters or poems can prove to be a big hit. In these notes and letter, one can express how much their mothers mean to them and appreciate the many sacrifices they have made. She will not only treasure these personalized notes but will hold them close to her heart.

Take your mother down memory lane by gifting her a custom-made scrapbook that contains loved up pictures of her and you from over the years.

While there are several gifts that you can give to your mothers, a weekend getaway will surprise her for sure. Stealing her away from her routine of daily chores, that she remains busy, will surely rejuvenate her energies.

One can take time off and spend quality time with their mothers. Cook her a "meal-to-remember" surprise by keeping her likes and dislikes in mind. She will fondly recall this moment for all times to come.

On Mother's Day, you can lend a helping hand, support and back all those mothers in need. One can make them special by donating utility articles, organize meals for them and present them gift coupons along with hand written notes giving them compliments about their efforts.





Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.