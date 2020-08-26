Flood Situation Slightly Improves In Uttar Pradesh

Monsoon 2020 image: A temple submerged in flooded Ganga in Varanasi

Monsoon 2020 news and updates: The flood situation improved in Uttar Pradesh with the number of affected villages in the state going down on Wednesday. So far the number of districts hit by floods in the state are 19.

"The flood situation is improving in the state. There are 922 flood-hit villages; 571 among them are marooned," state Relief Commissioner, Sanjay Goel said.

Till Tuesday, nearly 1100 villages were flood-affected and 620 were marooned. The districts affected are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Santkabirnagar, Shahjananpur and Sitapur.

According to the relief commissioner, the Sharda river at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri and the Saryu at Elgin Bridge in Barabanki, Ayodhya and Turtipar in Ballia were flowing above the danger mark.

In case of deaths in flood-related incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide relief to the family members of the victims within 24 hours, the relief commissioner added.

The Chief Minister has also asked the district magistrates to conduct a survey on agricultural losses due to the floods. Yogi Adityanath directed officials to set up shelter homes for cattle as well.