Child, Caught In Flash Floods, Clung On To Tree For 5 Hours In Palghar

Monsoon 2020: Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy rain since Tuesday

A five-year-old girl, caught in flash floods, in Maharashtra's Palghar clung on to a tree for five hours before being rescued. Flash floods hit Palghar Tuesday night after torrential downpour for nearly two days now. The little girl clung on to the branch till villagers were able to reach her and take her to a safe place.

A 'Red' alert for very heavy rain was issued for Palghar, Raigad, Thane and Mumbai by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

Officials told news agency Press Trust of India, that the girl's house was flooded and the family tried to walk to a safe place. While crossing a bridge along the way, the girl got separated from her parents due to the strong current of the flood waters. She climbed on a tree and stayed there for hours, before being rescued at around 6 am today, the official said.

The child was immediately taken to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

In another incident in neighbouring Raigad, police and workers of the disaster management cell rescued 23 out of around 75 people who were stranded in a village due to flooding in the area. Others are also being rescued, the Raigad police told news agency ANI.

Several areas in Maharashtra and the Konkan coast have been receiving heavy monsoon showers. The weather office has warned of heavy rain in the Konkan coast, Goa and Gujarat tomorrow.

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)