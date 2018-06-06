Mom, Son Die Within 24 Hours; Family Donates Their Eyes Overcoming Grief

Family members donated the eyes to the eye bank at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Ganjam district of Berhampur.
T Parvati, 78, died on Monday and her son T Kameswar Rao, 47, died the next morning. The family members first donated the woman's eyes and the next day, the son's. Rao was the former president of a local organization called the Friends Helping Club, engaged in creating awareness about eye donation.
CommentsDr B Nageswar Rao Subudhi, the head of the eye department at the hospital praised the family for their noble deed which has set an example.
(With inputs from PTI)