Mom, Son Die Within 24 Hours; Family Donates Their Eyes Overcoming Grief Family members donated the eyes to the eye bank at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Ganjam district of Berhampur.

Share EMAIL PRINT The family members first donated the woman's eyes and the next day, the son's (Representational) Berhampur (Odisha): An Odisha family overcame their grief losing two family members in 24 hours and set an example by donating both the deceased's eyes. This noble gesture will now allow four people to get their eyesight. The corneas were removed and if suitable after proper tests, they will be transplanted to four people.



T Parvati, 78, died on Monday and her son T Kameswar Rao, 47, died the next morning. The family members first donated the woman's eyes and the next day, the son's. Rao was the former president of a local organization called the Friends Helping Club, engaged in creating awareness about eye donation.



Dr B Nageswar Rao Subudhi, the head of the eye department at the hospital praised the family for their noble deed which has set an example.



