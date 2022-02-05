PM Modi Left Farmers On Road Amid Covid, Congress Won't Ever Do That: Rahul Gandhi

Congress will not shut its doors on farmers, youths, labourers or the poor: Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of leaving farmers on roads for a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said his party will never do that.

Addressing a virtual rally in Kichha ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly polls, the Congress leader also said India does not have a prime minister but a king who expects the public to keep quiet when he takes a decision.

Mr Gandhi said the Congress will not shut its doors on farmers, youths, labourers or the poor and it wants a partnership with them.

Elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held on February 14.