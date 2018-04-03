Mob Burns Homes Of 2 Dalit Politicians In Rajasthan, Day After Bharat Bandh

A mob comprising nearly 5,000 people set ablaze the houses of sitting MLA Rajkumari Jatav and former MLA Bharosilal Jatav in Hindaun, Karauli district collector Abhimanyu Kumar told the Press Trust of India (PTI). Both the leaders were not in town when the violence took place.
While Rajkumari Jatav is from the ruling BJP, Bharosilal Jatav is a former Congress lawmaker who had also served as a minister.
Today's protests, mostly by trader groups, are seen as a counter to yesterday's violence during a bandh called by Dalit groups to protest what they call dilution of a law that aims at protecting them from atrocities.
The traders held a meeting in the morning to protest against yesterday's bandh called by Dalit organisations during which their shops were vandalized. They wanted to meet officials of the district administration but were reportedly prevented after which they clashed with the police.
Agitated members of the traders' associations and upper castes took out a procession in Hindaun today and tried to enter areas dominated by scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) NRK Reddy said, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)