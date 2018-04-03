Mob Burns Homes Of 2 Dalit Politicians In Rajasthan, Day After Bharat Bandh A mob of nearly 5,000 people set ablaze the houses of sitting BJP lawmaker Rajkumari Jatav and former Congress legislator Bharosilal Jatav in Hindaun

Share EMAIL PRINT Violence during protests by Dalit groups on Monday killed 11 people across India Jaipur: There was fresh violence in Rajasthan today as a violent mob set ablaze the houses of a sitting lawmaker and a former legislator, both of them Dalits, in Hinduan town of Karauli district. Curfew has been imposed in the town and internet services have been suspended.



A mob comprising nearly 5,000 people set ablaze the houses of sitting MLA Rajkumari Jatav and former MLA Bharosilal Jatav in Hindaun, Karauli district collector Abhimanyu Kumar told the Press Trust of India (PTI). Both the leaders were not in town when the violence took place.



While Rajkumari Jatav is from the ruling BJP, Bharosilal Jatav is a former Congress lawmaker who had also served as a minister.



Today's protests, mostly by trader groups, are seen as a



The traders held a meeting in the morning to protest against yesterday's bandh called by Dalit organisations during which their shops were vandalized. They wanted to meet officials of the district administration but were reportedly prevented after which they clashed with the police.



Agitated members of the traders' associations and upper castes took out a procession in Hindaun today and tried to enter areas dominated by scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) NRK Reddy said, according to PTI.



Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Karauli Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kayal said about 40 people had been detained in Hindaun after today's arson and violence.



(With inputs from PTI)



