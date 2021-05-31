Video: Mizoram Couple's Jugaad On Way To Covid Quarantine Centre

The woman is seen sitting on the trailer while her husband is seen taking the driver's seat.

At a time when social distancing has been termed vital by experts all over the world to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a couple's innovative way of maintaining physical distancing while going to a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Mizoram is winning the internet.

In a video shared by IPS officer Ripun Sharma on Twitter, shows the couple's ride to the quarantine centre - a jeep with a trailer attached to it. In the next frame, the woman is seen placing a blue plastic chair on the trailer and sitting on it while her husband is seen taking the driver's seat.

"Husband taking his Covid-positive wife to quarantine centre in Mizoram," Mr Sharma captioned the undated video.

The couple is also seen waving at the camera before driving off to the Covid facility.

"Really innovative and sweet," commented one Twitter user on the couple's "jugaad" for travelling together while following the social distancing norms.

Mizoram reported 99 cases on Monday, pushing the state's tally to 12,087, officials said. The COVID-19 death count rose to 40 as two more persons succumbed to the infection, they said.

The Mizoram government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area by another seven days to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

The lockdown was scheduled to be lifted at 4 am on May 31. The restrictions were first clamped on May 10 and extended a couple of times.