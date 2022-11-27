Minor Rape Survivor Abandons Baby At Vacant Plot, Cousin Arrested: Rajasthan Cops

The role of the minor survivor's parents is also under the lens, police said

A 21-year-old youth was booked for allegedly sexually abusing his minor cousin for around 11 months after she delivered a child in a school toilet and abandoned the newborn on a vacant plot of land, police said on Sunday.

The infant was admitted to a hospital and was stated to be in critical condition. The minor rape survivor was undergoing treatment and her health condition has improved, officials said.

Within 4-5 hours of recovery of the newborn baby on Saturday morning, the police traced the minor rape survivor, Bundi Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said.

Based on the statement of the 15-year-old victim on Sunday, the police lodged a case under section 376 (rape) of IPC and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act against a 21-year-old identified youth who is absconding, circle inspector (CI) at Bundi Sadar police station Arvind Bhardwaj told reporters.

It was learnt that the accused and the minor girl were cousins and he had been raping and sexually exploiting her for the last around 10-11 months, he said.

The minor girl would frequently visit her grandmother and the accused also lived in that village. She would live with her for a couple of days and the accused would rape her whenever he got an opportunity which led to her pregnancy.

The girl delivered a girl baby in a bathroom of a private school in Bundi city early Saturday and later abandoned the child on a deserted plot.

The accused is yet to be arrested as he has been absconding from his house since the matter came to light on Saturday morning and efforts are underway to arrest him, the CI said.

The role of the minor survivor's parents is also under the lens, Yadav said and added a case in the matter was already registered under section 315 of IPC (Act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive) at the initial stage on Saturday.

"The baby was brought here on Saturday with severe hypothermia and abrasions, sepsis over her body. The newborn is currently on oxygen and vasopressor support and the next 48 hours very crucial for her,'' Aashutosh Sharma of Jay Kay Lon hospital in Kota said.

