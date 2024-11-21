Miffed With Bribery Complaints, Mamata Banerjee Plans 'Total Reshuffle' In CID

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the initiation of a "total reshuffle" in the state CID, accusing a section of police personnel in the lower ranks of indulging in corrupt practices.

She also directed DGP Rajeev Kumar to look into "complaints" received against some CID officers and take action in case those were found to be genuine.

Referring to the repeated allegations of coal and sand pilferage from abandoned mines and river beds across the state, with which the opposition parties have politically targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress, Banerjee directed the top brass of the state police to take stern action against those involved "irrespective of their political colour".

"I will initiate a total reshuffle in the CID. I am giving you (Kumar) the responsibility... Give me proposals and cross-check the complaints. At times, false complaints are also lodged. If those are found to be genuine, take strong action. Do not spare me even if need be," she said during a meeting at state secretariat 'Nabanna' to discuss measures to arrest spiraling prices of potato and onions.

Banerjee, who is also the state's home minister, asked Kumar to take steps to strengthen the Special Task Force (STF) and the anti-corruption bureau.

Alleging that a section of central paramilitary troops posted in the state along with their low-ranking counterparts in state police were involved in corrupt practices, the CM said, "I will not tolerate that a section of the police and the CISF will accept bribes, be involved in the theft of coal, cement and sand, and then people will blame the TMC." "If there is involvement of any political leader, nab him too and put him behind bars. Till today, I have not taken any bribe from anybody. Law should be equal for all," she asserted.

Brokers and middlemen are destroying the society, Banerjee stated, adding that involvement with extortion will also be firmly dealt with.

On the smuggling of illegal arms within Bengal's borders, Banerjee warned management of shopping malls to keep close watch on activities within such premises where, she alleged, having received reports of criminals taking shelter and networking for spread of counterfeit currencies.

She also advised the state police to coordinate closely with the railway police and authorities to keep a tab on attempts to smuggle illegal arms, and directed mandatory checks at the borders with neighbouring states as well as intra-state entry points from other districts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)