''Menstrual Health Is A Human Right': UN On Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: Action and investment in menstrual hygiene and health is the theme

Menstrual Hygiene Day is marked on May 28 every year. Menstrual hygiene and health for millions of women and girls have been suffering since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and successive lockdowns. Lack of resources and poverty are impacting the ability of people to manage their menstruation and health. According to experts, the poorest sections of the society have been the worst affected in accessing menstrual hygiene products during the pandemic. ''Menstrual health is a human right. Yet, menstruation can result in discrimination, stigma and exclusion against women and girls, the world body tweeted on Friday.

Theme of Menstrual Hygiene day 2021: This year's theme is "Action and Investment in Menstrual Hygiene and Health." Did you know why Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28? This is because menstrual cycles average 28 days in length and people menstruate an average of five days each month, and May is the fifth month of the year.

Menstruation is stigmatized around the world, a fact likely to worsen during the pandemic. ''The need of the hour is more action and investment in menstrual health and hygiene now'', according to the menstrualhygieneday.org and ''a world without period poverty and stigma is possible. But to achieve our joint goal by 2030, we cannot wait for the Covid-19 pandemic to end. We need to step up action and investment in menstrual health and hygiene.''