Andhra Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Dies Of Heart Attack

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away following a heart attack on Monday morning at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 50.

Mr Reddy was rushed to Apollo Hospitals after he collapsed at his home where he was declared brought dead.

"He had collapsed suddenly at home. He arrived into our ER at 07:45am and was unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest on arrival,” the hospital said in a statement.

The minister returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the Andhra Pradesh Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state.

He also held the Information Technology portfolio.

Expressing "deep shock and profound grief" over the untimely demise of Mr Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a statement conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Mr Reddy was the son of ex-MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.