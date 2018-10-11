After Mayawati's Attack On Congress, Partyman Quits Karnataka Cabinet

A minister of Mayawati's party has stepped down from the cabinet of HD Kumaraswamy in Karnataka, where the party has an alliance with the Chief Minister's Janata Dal Secular and the Congress. N Mahesh, who held the Primary Education portfolio, did not cite any reason for his resignation, but said he has not consulted Mayawati before taking the step.

The minister's move comes days after the Dalit powerhouse announced that she would not ally with the Congress for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Mayawati or her party are yet to comment on the matter.

Mayawati had formed the alliance with the leader of the southern state before the assembly elections held in May. The Congress walked in much later, on the day of the counting, when it became obvious that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party but fall short of majority.