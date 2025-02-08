Advertisement
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Sonmarg Hotel, Nearby Shops Destroyed

There was no immediate report of any casualties. The cause of the fire also could not be immediately ascertained.

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Sonmarg Hotel, Nearby Shops Destroyed
The fire has been brought under control, officials said.
Sonmarg:

A massive fire broke out at a hotel and quickly spread to nearby accommodations and shops in Sonmarg district of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday. 

There was no immediate report of any casualties. Sources, however, said several shops and hotels were destroyed in the blaze.

 The cause of the fire also could not be immediately ascertained. 

According to IANS, the fire erupted at Hotel Sounsar in Sonmarg market.

In a post on X, Ganderbal deputy commissioner said the personnel from Gund Kangan fire services, the Army, the State Disaster Response Force and local residents are helping to douse the blaze.

"5 fire vehicles on-site, operations are in full swing, blaze has been brought under control. Efforts are on to extinguish the fire," the official said. 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance.

"Deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonmarg market. My office is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and businesses. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you and will do everything possible to support your recovery," he wrote on X. 

Comments

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.