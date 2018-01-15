Martin Luther King Jr Day: 10 Quotes From The Civil Rights Champion That Will Leave You Inspired

Martin Luther King Jr Day is observed on January 15.

New Delhi: Martin Luther King Jr Day is observed on January 15 across the world. Born in 1929, the American civil rights champion, Martin Luther King Jr, is remembered as one of the finest orators and influential speakers in the world. He was assassinated at the age of 39 in1968, but the impact he made during his lifetime as an activist and Baptist minister is unmatched. He received Nobel Peace Prize of 1964 for fighting racial inequality through non-violent resistance. His words still resonate with people and encourage the world leaders to stand up for justice and equality.