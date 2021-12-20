On Raising Marriage Age For Women, Centre Tweaks Stand After Backlash

The Congress alleges that the intent of the Bill is "highly suspect and motivated". (Representational)

On a proposed law to raise the marriage age of women from 18 to 21, the government may agree to a review by a panel of MPs. Sources say the government does not want to rush on the move, which has drawn mixed reactions from political parties, activists and others.

The government is not opposed to parliamentary scrutiny of the Bill, sources said. The select committee can go through the provisions of the Bill, said a senior minister.

"The next move on the Bill will depend on what opposition parties demand in the house," the minister said.

The Congress, CPM and some other parties have decided to oppose the Bill. Parties like the Samajwadi Party and AIMIM have also opposed the move.

While the government plans to bring the Bill and pass it in this session, the move could be stalled, given there are four days left in the current session and both houses are deadlocked over the suspension of 12 opposition MPs and demands for the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet last week approved the "Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021" to increase the age of marriage of women to 21 years, the same as men. It was last raised in 1978 from 15 to 18 years.

The Congress alleges that the intent of the Bill is "highly suspect and motivated", and has called for it to be referred to a Standing Committee for review.

The CPM says the government should pay more attention to the education and nutrition of girls.

"A woman at the age of 18 is legally an adult. For the purpose of marriage, treating her as a juvenile is self-contradictory and the proposal violates an adult's right to make personal choices of her partner. This proposal deprives a woman of deciding the course of her life," senior CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said.

PM Modi had, in his Independence Day speech last year, talked about women marrying at the right age.

"This government is constantly concerned about the health of daughters and sisters. To save the daughters from malnutrition, it is necessary that they're married at the right age," the Prime Minister had said.