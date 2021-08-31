Manoj Malaviya Appointed West Bengal's Interim Director General Of Police

Outgoing Director General of Police Virendra handed over the charges to Manoj Malaviya

The West Bengal government on Tuesday appointed Manoj Malaviya as the state's interim director general of police, a statement issued said.

Mr Malaviya, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service officer who served as DGP (organisation) so far, will succeed Virendra, the statement said.

Outgoing DGP Virendra handed over the charges to Mr Malaviya, who is the senior-most officer in the entire IPS cadre of the state, in the afternoon, it added.

