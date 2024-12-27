Manmohan Singh Made Key Changes To India's Foreign Policy: S Jaishankar

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh made "strategic corrections" to India's foreign policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, condoling the death of the Congress leader.

Dr Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

"Deeply grieved at the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh today," Mr Jaishankar said on X.

"While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy." "Was immensely privileged to work closely with him. Will always remember his kindness and courtesy," the external affairs minister said.

