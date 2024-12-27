Advertisement
Manmohan Singh Made Key Changes To India's Foreign Policy: S Jaishankar

Manmohan Singh Death: Dr Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

New Delhi:

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh made "strategic corrections" to India's foreign policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, condoling the death of the Congress leader.

Dr Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

"Deeply grieved at the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh today," Mr Jaishankar said on X.

"While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy." "Was immensely privileged to work closely with him. Will always remember his kindness and courtesy," the external affairs minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.