Manish Sisodia Arrested By Enforcement Directorate Day Before Bail Hearing

Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has been arrested by another central agency a day before his bail hearing in the Delhi liquor policy case comes up in a Central Bureau of Investigation court, sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate, or ED, arrested the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister after questioning him for two days over alleged money laundering while framing the new liquor policy, which was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, to take a look.

The ED arrest makes matters complicated for Mr Sisodia, who has been seeking bail from the CBI court. He will be produced in a court by the ED tomorrow, the same day his bail hearing is likely to come up.