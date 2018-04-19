BJP Youth Leader Allegedly Admits Burning Rohingya Camp, Complaint Filed

"This is to bring it to your notice that Manish Chandela, who is a member of the BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), has openly claimed on his Twitter handle '@Chandela_BJYM' that 'Yes, we burnt the houses of Rohingya terrorists'," the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM), an umbrella body of various Muslim organisations, said in the letter.
The AIMMM also attached the screenshots of Chandela's tweets wherein he claimed to have set the Rohingya refugee camp in Kalindi Kunj area ablaze. Chandela had tweeted at 2.16 a.m on April 15. Again, on April 16 at 5.42 p.m, Chandela posted on his Twitter handle: "Yes, we did it and we do again #ROHINGYA QUIT INDIA." Chandela's account has since been deleted.
"The open claim on social media by the culprit is a challenge to the Delhi Police and all other law enforcement agencies. The tweet was posted immediately after the fire in the refugee camp... We demand immediate arrest of Manish Chandela under appropriate sections of the IPC," the Mushawarat said in the letter signed by its president Navaid Hamid.
The Rohingyas are mostly Muslim ethnic in Myanmar, who are fleeing the northwestern province of Rakhine where they are facing persecution.