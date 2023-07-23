'In This Darkest Hour...': Hemant Soren's Letter To President On Manipur

There is an "unparalleled breakdown of democratic governance" in Manipur, Hemant Soren said

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written to President Droupadi Murmu, expressing his anguish over the "unspeakable torture" of women in violence-hit Manipur and urged her to take steps to ensure peace in the northeastern state.

The country cannot let tribals in Manipur be treated in a "barbaric way", he said in the letter days after a video of women being paraded naked in the northeastern state surfaced.

"Silence in the face of cruelty is a terrible crime and so I am compelled today to write to you with a heavy heart and profound anguish over the ongoing spate of violence in the state of Manipur," Mr Soren said.

Manipur is "burning for over two months, heart-wrenching videos are surfacing" and there is an "unparalleled breakdown of democratic governance" in the northeastern state, he said in the letter.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister also alleged that a desperate attempt was being made by the Union government to "sideline the issue, muzzle the voice of the media".

"In this darkest hour of crisis that Manipur and India face, we look up to you as the last source of hope and inspiration who could show the light in these troubled times to the people of Manipur and all citizens of India," Mr Soren said.

"As the chief minister of Jharkhand and a concerned citizen of this nation, I am deeply distressed and concerned about the spiralling situation in Manipur, which has already resulted in loss of hundreds of innocent lives, destruction of property and public infrastructure, unspeakable torture and sexual exploitation of women, displacement and a grave sense of insecurity among the several ethnic groups residing in the affected areas.

"Two days back, a leaked video from Manipur on social media showcasing unspeakable barbarism on women has deeply shaken us all," he said in the letter said.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state early in May when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

"The intrinsic principles of human life and dignity guaranteed by our Constitution seem to be completely broken," he said adding, a society should "never reach a point where people are subjected to the kind of physical, emotional and psychological brutality" that has "unfolded in Manipur".

"Since May 3, India, in spite of being the world's most diverse democracy, has witnessed an unparalleled breakdown of peace, unity, justice and democratic governance in Manipur. It has been shocking to note that the state government has failed in protecting its own people and mitigating the violence and unrest," Mr Soren said.

Citing media reports, he said over 40,000 people, including children, have been displaced in Manipur and are staying in makeshift camps.

"Every day and night, we come across heart-wrenching visuals with the latest video of women being paraded naked...There seems to be a complete breakdown of rule of law and it is deeply distressing that with tacit support of certain vested interests, this ethnic violence continues unabated," the JMM leader said. Responding to Mr Soren's allegations, BJP national vice president Raghubar Das asked, "why was the Jharkhand CM silent when a tribal woman was brutally murdered in the state and a student was burnt alive while another tribal girl was raped and hanged from a tree in Dumka".

Mr Das, a former Jharkhand chief minister, questioned, "Does Hemant ji support these incidents? Why couldn't he hear the cries of the daughters of Jharkhand? He must have some shame before doing politics on such a serious issue."

Stating that the nation's strength lies in unity amidst diversity, Mr Soren said it is the collective responsibility to work together to help restore calm and foster an environment of peace amidst such hostility. He urged the President to ensure justice for the people of Manipur and restore peace there. "I strongly believe that Manipur's peace is crucial not just for the state and its people, but for the entire nation's well-being. Manipur, a predominantly tribe state, is known for its vibrant culture and peaceful coexistence," Mr Soren said, citing sports personalities like Kunjurani Devi, Thoiba Singh, Rennedy Singh, Dingko Singh, Mirabai Chanu, Sarita Devi and Mary Kom who brought laurels to the country.

In the letter, Mr Soren said, "As the Hon'ble President of India, your steadfast commitment to upholding the principles of justice and compassion has always been a guiding light for all of us...I appeal to you today, to find a way forward, ensure justice is served and take steps to ensure the peace and harmony of Manipur."

"We cannot and must not let our fellow tribal brothers and sisters be treated in this appallingly barbaric way. Manipur must heal and we as a nation must help," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)