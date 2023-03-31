Manipur To Keep Myanmar Refugees In Detention Centres: Sources

Around 5,000 immigrants have fled from Myanmar since the military took power in February 2021.

The Manipur government has decided to decides to keep Myanmar refugees in detention centres, according to official sources.

Sources added that the Manipur government has recently constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee, headed by Tribal Affairs and Hill Development Minister Letpao Haokip, to look for a possible solution for a the matter.

Thousands of Myanmar nationals had crossed over to the state due to the armed conflict taking place in their country, near Indian border.

A ministerial committee led by Haokip visited Moreh town along the Myanmar border and Gamphazol village of Chandel district during the past few days and interacted with villagers.

Manipur shares 400 km of unfenced border with Myanmar.

The Manipur government, various NGOs and churches have been providing food and shelter to the Myanmarese, including women and children.