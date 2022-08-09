Manipur Student Leaders Arrested For Calling Total Shutdown Released

The five members of the All Tribal Student's Union Manipur (ATSUM) - the powerful tribal student body of Manipur - who were arrested last week for calling a total shutdown in the region, were released from the Manipur Central Jail on Monday.

The release came after the state government reached an agreement with the students' body to lift the economic blockade in the region.

The northeastern state has for the last few days been witnessing protests, bandhs, and an indefinite economic blockade on its highways by the student body. The mobile internet services were also snapped over the weekend.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the ATSUM leaders and the state government where it has been decided that seventh amendments bill of the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Councils will be referred to Hill Areas Committee (HAC).

The tabling of the 6th and 7th Manipur (Hill Areas) District Councils Amendment Bills, 2022, in the state assembly by the BJP-led Manipur government's tribal affairs and hills minister Letpao Haokip was the immediate trigger for protests as tribals, who populate the Hill areas of the state, have been demanding the tabling of another bill on the same issue which was drafted in consultation with them.

The Hill Areas Committee (HAC)-recommended draft Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) Amendment Bill, 2021 seeks greater financial and administrative autonomy in the hill region.

Tribal groups have always alleged that the existing ADC law had various deficiencies that resulted in the underdevelopment of the hill region as compared to the more developed Imphal valley over the years.