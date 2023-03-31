Manipur Sets Up Population Commission To Identify 'Illegal Immigrants'

"We need the Centre's approval for NRC to be implemented in the state," N Biren Singh said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said his government has set up a State Population Commission to identify "illegal immigrants", adding the government was ready to implement the National Register Of Citizens (NRC) once it gets the approval from the central government.

"We need the Centre's approval for NRC to be implemented in the state but with the enactment of the population commission we will be able to detect legal and illegal residents," Mr Singh said.

The announcement comes days after Manipur's capital Imphal witnessed massive protests against the government's alleged "delaying tactics" in implementing the citizens' register to keep in check the surge in the population of illegal immigrants.

Earlier this week, student groups along with civil society organisations clashed with the police while taking out a march to the chief minister's official residence.

The protesters alleged that the rising influx of outsiders from across state borders and neighbouring countries like Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh were a threat to the indigenous Manipur population, affecting their identity, culture and economy. They demanded the state government detect and deport such illegal immigrants.

Last year, the state cabinet had approved the establishment of the Manipur State Population Commission after the state Assembly adopted a resolution moved by JD(U) legislator Kh Joykishan.