Man Wrongly Tags Ministry Of Civil Aviation. Read Their Hilarious Response

A Twitter user called for the government to take action against Amazon for unfair business practices. However, instead of tagging the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, he unintentionally added Ministry of Civil Aviation to hit tweet, which drew a funny response.

Ankur Sharma, the user, posted a screenshot of the iPad Pro product page on Amazon. The Apple product, which had a starting price of Rs 1,76,900, was reportedly offered for Rs 67,390 after a big discount.

Mr Sharma highlighted that Amazon had exaggerated the iPad Pro's retail price to appear as though it was being sold at a discount of 62% and that the tablet never actually retailed for Rs 1,76,900.

"iPad Pro 11 inch was never of Rs 1,76,900. @MoCA_GoI pl take action for unfair trade practices," he tweeted, perhaps intending to tag the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

And he tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation's official Twitter account in the post.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation unexpectedly replied to the tweet, apologising for its inability to help.

The official Twitter account of the Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia-led ministry, in a reply, wrote, "We intend to help, but we are busy providing affordable air travel to India,".

We intend to help, but we are busy providing affordable air travel to India.#SabUdenSabJudenhttps://t.co/ogDImlINJe — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) September 14, 2022

More than 7,500 people have liked and over 700 have retweeted the ministry's humorous reply.

Following the ministry's comments, Amazon responded to the customer, requesting more information regarding his complaint.

"Thank you for flagging this. Kindly help us with the link of the product you're referring to so that we can get this reviewed by our concerned team internally," read Amazon's reply.

Thank you for flagging this. Kindly help us with the link of the product you're referring to, so that we can get this reviewed by our concerned team internally.



-Hassan — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) September 14, 2022

However, many Twitter users commented on the post with light-hearted jokes about the incident and the ministry triggering meme fest on the alleged "affordable price". One user wrote, "lol right! Affordable and air travel is an oxymoron in India."

1) Since it's not a very serious situation in hand, light humour is appropriated. Isn't it?



2) lol right! Affordable and Air Travel are oxymoron in India. — Parth Tyagi (@ParthTyagi21) September 14, 2022

Another commented, "Domestic air travel in India is more expensive than going to Thailand from Mumbai".