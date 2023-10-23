Man Who Killed Delhi Dhaba Owner, Son For Scolding Him, Arrested In Punjab

The accused was apprehended from Punjab, police said. (Representational)

The Delhi police have nabbed the accused in the double murder case involving a dhabha owner in his 30s and his eight-year-old son in Delhi's Nabi Karim area, police said on Monday. The accused was apprehended from Punjab, police said.

The bodies of the man and his minor son identified as Anuj and Raunak were found dead at Aarakasha Road in the Nabi Karim area of the national capital on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sonu, who was hired as a staff at the dhaba. According to police the man who hailed from Muzaffarpur in Bihar had committed the murders as he was angry with Anuj who had apparently scolded him.

Sonu allegedly murderd Anuj and Raunak by slitting their throats, police said.

According to police, they received a PCR call informing them about the incident.

As a police team reached the spot, they found the dhaba locked from inside. On entering the dhaba, they found Anuj and Raunak lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit.

Sonu was hired by Anuj in early October, but he was beaten once by Anuj over some issue, after which he developed a feeling of anger towards the owner, police said.

On the day of the incident as well, Anuj scolded Sonu, after which Sonu committed this double murder.

In preliminary investigation, Sonu emerged as the prime suspect after he went missing after the crimes.

