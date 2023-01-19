Man Banned From Flying Air India For 4 Months Over Pee-Gate Shocker

Shankar Mishra, who urinated on an elderly woman on an Air India flight, has been banned by the airline for four months, news agency ANI reported. The incident, which stoked nationwide outrage, took place on a New York-Delhi flight on November 26.

Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 72-year-old woman on the flight and was arrested from Bengaluru last week, six weeks after his egregious act.

He had been on the run from authorities for days, and had been sacked by US banking giant Wells Fargo. He was allegedly drunk during the journey from New York to New Delhi when he allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on the woman seated in business class.

Air India had come under heavy criticism for not taking prompt action. Mishra walked away without any action when the flight landed in Delhi. The airlines filed a police complaint only on January 4, claiming it didn't go to the police as it felt both sides had "settled the matter".

In the court, Shankar Mishra claimed that the woman urinated on herself. The sacked banking executive denied that he had peed on the elderly woman during a flight. The woman denied Mishra's claims, calling them "completely false and concocted".

He is currently in judicial custody. His bail request was turned down by a judge, who called the accusations against him "utterly disgusting and repulsive".