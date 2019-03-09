Man Charged For Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old In UP: Police

The girl is three months pregnant, the police said. (Representational)

A man has been charged for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, the police said today.

According to a complaint lodged at Khekra police station by the girl's father, their neighbour had been raping his daughter for the past four months and had also recorded videos, said Circle Officer RP Singh.

The matter came to light when the girl's family took her to a doctor a few days ago and they got to know about her pregnancy, he said.

The girl is three months pregnant, he added.

The girl did not inform anyone as the accused had allegedly threatened her, the police said.

The circle officer said a case has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to arrest him.