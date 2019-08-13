Man Arrested For Giving Triple Talaq To Wife In Uttarakhand: Police

Shahid Miya has been booked under the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, 2019

A man was booked for divorcing his wife through instant triple talaq in Pithoragarh on Tuesday, in possibly the first case in Uttarakhand after the practice was criminalised.

Shahid Miya has been booked under a section of the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, 2019, and under the IPC for being cruel to the woman.

Shahid Miya abandoned his wife, blaming her for being unable to bear a child since their marriage in 2012, investigating officer of the case Om Prakash Sharma said.

Shahid's mother Samar Jahan and brother Mujahid Miya have also been accused by the woman of harassing her for not becoming a mother.

Originally from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, the family resides in Cinema Line area of Pithoragarh, Mr Sharma said.

An investigation is on to verify the charges levelled against the man and his family members, the official said.

On July 30, Parliament approved a legislation criminalising the practice of triple talaq, which allows a man to divorce his wife by repeating the word "talaq" three times.

