'Country Burning, They Talk About Clothes': Mamata Banerjee's Dig At PM

Mamata Banerjee today took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had said at an election rally in Jharkhand recently that those indulging in arson can be "identified by their clothes". The Bengal Chief Minister said today: "The whole country is burning and they are talking about the clothes you are wearing. Can you tell who I am from seeing me and what I am wearing?"

On Sunday, PM Modi had said at a rally in Dumka, Jharkhand: "People who are setting fire (to property) can be seen on TV. They can be identified by the clothes they are wearing."