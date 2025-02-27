Mamata Banerjee, Nephew Abhishek Set Record Straight On Rift Rumours Ahead Of Polls

Amidst rumours of a rift with his aunt and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee cleared the air on where his loyalties lie. While Mamata Banerjee also made it clear that she remains the only power centre in the party, she also approved of her nephew and the party's National General Secretary's position.

Mamata Banerjee reminded party functionaries about where their loyalties should lie. "Candidates should remember that the symbol is the last word. Of late, I have noticed that some people have become leaders. I don't know if they are actual leaders as they have suddenly emerged. Some are saying I don't recognise the symbol and then taking their leader's name. Some people say they don't understand the Trinamool but work for Dada's politics. Remember, I keep an eye on what you say on Facebook and Twitter. And I am aware of what you are saying and what you are doing. I will keep an eye on them."

"If the symbol was not there you would not be an MLA. You would not be a councillor, you would not have made it to the gram sabha, Panchayat or Zilla Parishad without it. The symbol is the main thing. Remember your only leader is the jora phool (twin flowers) symbol and Maa Maati Maanush (slogan). No one else!" Mamata Banerjee said.

Speaking of the target in the upcoming assembly elections in 2026, Mamata Banerjee said, "Last time they came here and said 'Iss Baar 200 paar' and in Delhi they said, 'Iss baar 400 paar'. You see what the Trinamool Congress will do this time...What Abhishek has said is correct. I don't say everything. What he can say, I cannot say. But I have said, we will have a 2/3rd majority vote, but we have to get more than that. We have to ensure the BJP loses its deposits. This time it is their turn to lose deposits. We will not surrender to lies. Ensure the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress lose their deposits and let Mother Bengal march ahead."

As the party prepares for 2026, Abhishek Banerjee also took on leaders who spoke out of line.

"Some people are being cheap and want to be in the media's limelight. They are not following party discipline and saying things. Don't do this. If you love the party, you will not break party discipline. A worker does not break party discipline. I am an MLA, and I want to show strength. I am a spokesperson, and I want to show my strength. I am an MP, and I want to show my strength. I am a town chairman, and I want to show my power. By trying to show your power, you diminish the party's stature. Those who have done this, on the one hand, it is good. We have identified them. In the past those who were disloyal to the party, like Mukul Roy, and Suvendu Adhikari, I was the one who identified them. And if someone is disloyal to the party in the future, I will identify them, make them pay and ensure they have no place in Bengal."

Abhishek Banerjee also declared before the gathering of Trinamool Congress functionaries that rumours are being spread at the behest of the BJP.

"People are spreading rumours that Abhishek Banerjee will go to BJP. Even if you slit my neck, you will hear Mamata Banerjee Zindabad. I am not beimaan (disloyal). They are spreading rumours that there will be a new party. After smoking the BJP's tobacco some news outlets and journalists are spreading this."

Trinamool events usually have posters of the aunt and her nephew. But this time the backdrop only had Mamata Banerjee's photo, sending a clear message to party workers about who is in charge and dismissing any thoughts about multiple power centres within the party.

However, Mamata Banerjee also backed IPAC, the political consultancy that has been working closely with Abhishek Banerjee, indicating that Abhishek Banerjee will continue to have the kind of clout he has held over the last few years in the party, as the visible second-in-command. "This is not PK's I-PAC. They work elsewhere and he has formed a new political party. This is a new team. Everyone knows you have to cooperate with them so stop maligning them. You have to understand that you all have to work together."

Sources also say she is clear that Trinamool will continue to work with i-pac for poll campaigns and Abhishek Banerjee is the point man for that association