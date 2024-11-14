Darling, Dream, Victory: Mamata Banerjee Names Snow Leopard, Red Panda Cubs

The cubs were born in the zoo's conservation breeding centre.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday named six new cubs - two snow leopards and four red pandas - born at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling, a centre for breeding endangered Himalayan species.

The director of the zoo invited Mamata Banerjee to name the cubs during her official visit to Darjeeling.

The two snow leopard cubs, born to Rahala, are named Charming and Darling. The four red panda cubs, born to two separate mothers, Nikki and Prasanna, are named Pahadia, Dream, Victory and Hilly.

The Darjeeling Zoo, known as Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, is a leading centre for breeding endangered Himalayan species.

The cubs were born in the zoo's conservation breeding centre, which focuses on preserving and breeding endangered species native to the Himalayas.

Red pandas, known for their reddish-brown fur are found mainly in the high-altitude forests of the Himalayas, and snow leopards, native to Central and Northern Asia, are listed as endangered due to poaching, habitat loss and climate change.

The birth of these cubs marks a significant step for the ongoing conservation process of these species.