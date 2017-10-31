Mamata Banerjee Meets Mukesh Ambani To Discuss West Bengal Investments

Mamata Banerjee had a one-and-a-half hour meeting with Mukesh Ambani soon after reaching Mumbai, where she is scheduled to attend a business conclave on Wednesday.

Mumbai:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and requested him to invest in her state.

The chief minister had a one-and-a-half hour meeting with Mr Ambani soon after reaching Mumbai, where she is scheduled to attend a business conclave on Wednesday.

Ms Banerjee later told reporters that Mr Ambani would attend the Bengal Global Business Summit organised by her government in January 16-17 in Kolkata.

"They are already investing in the state. I told him to invest more. The good news is that he has agreed to take part in the BGBS," she said.

