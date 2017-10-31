Mamata Banerjee Meets Mukesh Ambani To Discuss West Bengal Investments

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and requested him to invest in her state.The chief minister had a one-and-a-half hour meeting with Mr Ambani soon after reaching Mumbai, where she is scheduled to attend a business conclave on Wednesday.Ms Banerjee later told reporters that Mr Ambani would attend the Bengal Global Business Summit organised by her government in January 16-17 in Kolkata."They are already investing in the state. I told him to invest more. The good news is that he has agreed to take part in the BGBS," she said.