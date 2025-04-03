"Left Trinamool Because...": Ex MP After Court Setback For Mamata Banerjee

As the Mamata Banerjee government suffered a setback in the Supreme Court in the teachers' recruitment case, former Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar said he left the party because "corruption and authoritarianism were getting too bad".

"People ask me why I resigned as MP of TMC. Would my conscience allow me to be a part of such rot? I went with TMC as it is the toughest fighter against communal, fascist BJP. I left because TMC's corruption and authoritarianism were getting too bad," Mr Sircar posted on X.

A retired IAS officer, Mr Sircar has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati. Mr Sircar joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and was named a Rajya Sabha MP. In 2024, however, he resigned from the Upper House and the party in the aftermath of a doctor's rape-murder in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In an open letter to Ms Banerjee, Mr Sircar had spoken out against the alleged corruption within the ruling party. He had said that when he pointed to evidence of corruption against former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, he was heckled by a section of Trinamool leaders.

In a big setback to the Mamata Banerjee government, the Supreme Court today upheld the Calcutta High Court order, cancelling the appointment of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff under the West Bengal School Service Commission. The Supreme Court said the entire selection process is "vitiated by manipulation and fraud" and its credibility and legitimacy "denuded".

The bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar said that it saw no reason to interfere with the High Court order. The court said the appointments resulted from cheating and are thus fraudulent.