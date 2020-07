Mamata Banerjee Announces Major Reshuffle In Trinamool Ahead Of 2021 Bengal Election: Report

Mamata Banerjee has reportedly made some major changes in her party Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today announced a major reshuffle in the party's organisation as she gave leadership roles to younger and new faces with an eye on next year's assembly elections in West Bengal, party sources said.

At a meeting of the party, Ms Banerjee announced a new state committee with 21 members in it and a seven-member core panel, the sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

Besides, the presidents of several districts, including Howrah, Coochbehar, Purulia, Nadia, Jhargram and South Dinajpur have been removed, a senior party leader told news agency PTI.

New and younger faces such as Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Partha Pratim Roy, Gurupad Tudu and Mahua Moitra have been given charge of these districts, the sources added.

More details awaited.



