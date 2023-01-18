Maharashtra Woman Jailed For Forcing Women Into Prostitution

The woman was rescued and the accused was arrested. (Representational)

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 39-year-old woman to three years rigorous imprisonment for forcing women into flesh trade.

In the order passed yesterday, Special Judge V V Virkar pronounced the accused guilty under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on her.

The woman was residing in Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai township in Thane district.

Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the accused used her residence in Turbhe for prostitution and pushed women and minor girls into it.

On May 30, 2018, a team of the Navi Mumbai police's anti-human trafficking cell raided the premises and found a woman being forced into flesh trade.

The woman was rescued and the accused was arrested.

Twelve prosecution witnesses were examined to prove the charges against the accused, Hiwrale said.

The judge in her order said the prosecution has successfully proved the charges against the accused, who needs to be convicted.

Another woman accused in the case was given the benefit of doubt and the court acquitted her of all the charges.

