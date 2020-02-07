Considering Free Electricity Upto 100 Units: Maharashtra Minister

"We are considering a proposal to provide free electricity to those who consume upto 100 units every month," Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut said.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut said on Friday that the state government was considering a proposal to provide electricity free to the residential users whose monthly consumption is upto 100 units.

His department will also study a proposal to provide electricity to farmers during daytime, he told reporters.

"We are considering a proposal to provide free electricity to those who consume upto 100 units every month," he said.

"I have asked the department to study the proposal and take a decision in three months. The department will also study a proposal to provide electricity to farmers during day time," the minister said.

