Considering Free Electricity Upto 100 Units: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut said on Friday that the state government was considering a proposal to provide electricity free to the residential users whose monthly consumption is upto 100 units.

His department will also study a proposal to provide electricity to farmers during daytime, he told reporters.

"I have asked the department to study the proposal and take a decision in three months. The department will also study a proposal to provide electricity to farmers during day time," the minister said.