'No Need For Anyone To Go Anywhere': Shiv Sena On Eknath Shinde Buzz- Updates

Maharashtra Crisis Updates: Eknath Shinde (right) has welcomed the rebel NCP MLAs.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has no plans of stepping down and there is no tumult in the Shiv Sena over Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rebel Ajit Pawar and his followers joining the government, the party said on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference a day after the Chief Minister cancelled all his appointments and called an urgent party meeting at his official residence in the evening, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant dismissed reports of a churn in the party.

"We are not resignation givers but takers. His leadership is to take everyone along and be patient. Yesterday, all the MLAs, MPs have reposed faith in Eknath Shinde... all this (reports of discontent) is being done to malign Eknath Shinde," Mr Samant said.

"There is no need for anyone to go anywhere. The current government has a comfortable majority with 200 MLAs," Mr Samant added.

Here are the Live Updates on Maharashtra Politics Crisis: