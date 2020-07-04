Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Cross 2 Lakh-Mark, 7,074 New Cases Today

Mumbai reported 1,163 cases and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Representational)

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has crossed the two lakh-mark with 7,074 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The state has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

Government data shows 295 people died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in Maharashtra. The total deaths are now at 8,671.

Mumbai reported 1,163 cases and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the city are now at 83,237; some 4,830 have died. At least 3,395 have recovered across the state today. The recovery rate is 54.07 per cent, of which 18 per cent has been tested positive.