Devendra Fadnavis Meets Amit Shah, Discuss Drought Situation

Amit Shah was briefed on the steps taken by the state government to deal with the water shortage

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed a range of issues related to the state, including the drought situation.

Mr Fadnavis also briefed Mr Shah on the steps taken by the state government to deal with the water shortage, an official said.

Several parts of the state, particularly the Marathwada region, are in the midst of a drought. Water levels in reservoirs of Marathwada have dipped drastically.

On the day, Mr Fadnavis also met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan and demanded increase in the medical seats in government colleges in the state after the implementation of 10 per cent quota for economically weaker section students.

The chief minister demanded 813 seats at the post-graduation level and 1,740 graduation seats be increased in the state, officials said.