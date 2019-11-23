Bal Thackeray Had Said Party With Majority Gets Chief Minister Post: Minister

We respect Balasaheb Thackeray and democracy, Giriraj Singh said (File)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended his party BJP's decision to form government in Maharashtra, claiming Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray had once said a party with majority gets the chief minister's post.

Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Maharashtra Chief Minister, propped by NCP's Ajit Pawar, who took oath as his deputy.

"The country has seen that the BJP won 105 seats (in Maharashtra)...Balasaheb Thackeray had said that in democracy a party with majority gets the post of chief minister," the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries told reporters.

"We respect Balasaheb Thackeray and democracy," he added.

Mr Singh said development would be the main agenda of the newly-formed Devendra Fadnavis government in the state.

"The Fadnavis dispensation will provide a stable government in the state. The country has witnessed what has happened and what is happening...Development, not power, will be the agenda of this government," he added.

"The government will work towards the completion of pending works without selfishness in the interest of the country. My best wishes to the people of Maharashtra which will benefit from this government," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.