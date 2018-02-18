Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence 2018 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Mumbai To Inaugurate Global Investors Summit, Navi Mumbai Airport

PM Modi is greeted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Vidyasagar Rao

Here are the LIVE updates of the inauguration of "Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018":



16:10 (IST) PM Modi laid the foundation stone at the Navi Mumbai International Airport

PM Modi laid the foundation stone at the Navi Mumbai International Airport 15:22 (IST) PM Modi is greeted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai

PM Modi is greeted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Maharashtra today to inaugurate the Global Investors' Summit - "Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018", will also attend a function in Navi Mumbai to mark the ground breaking ceremony of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.At the same event, he will also dedicate to the nation the fourth container terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust or JNPT. This will be India's largest container terminal. The terminal will be able to dock mother vessels and handle the biggest containers ships from a quay length of one km. The prime minister will then deliver the inaugural speech at the Global Investors' Summit - 'Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018'.Later in the evening he will also inaugurate the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence, at the University of Mumbai.