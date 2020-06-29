'You Can't Do Anything To Us': Court Summons Cops In Father-Son Deaths

Jayaraj, his son's deaths have sparked outrage across the nation (File)

Two police officers and a constable in Tamil Nadu have been summoned by the Madras High Court over the death in custody of a man and his son arrested for keeping their shop open beyond permitted hours.

Deputy Superintendent of Police C Prathapan, Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police D Kumar and police constable Maharajan have been asked to appear at 10.30 am tomorrow.

The High Court has initiated a contempt case against the policemen based on the report of a Judicial Magistrate who has accused them of trying to obstruct him while he was investigating the case.

"You cannot do anything against us," constable Maharajan said, according to the magistrate's report to the court.

The Judicial Magistrate was tasked with investigating the circumstances in which Jeyaraj and Beniks died after their arrest on June 19 for keeping their mobile phone shop open 15 minutes beyond lockdown curfew. The deaths, blamed on egregious police torture, have sparked outrage across the nation and calls for murder charges against the police.