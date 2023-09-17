Pregnant Woman, Family Airlifted From Roof Of Flooded House In Ujjain

According to officials, the family was found stranded on the roof of their home in Ujjain

Three people, including a pregnant woman, were successfully evacuated from a flooded house in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

District administration authorities upon receiving the distress call, swung into action and arranged for the family's rescue by a helicopter on Sunday.

According to officials, the family was found stranded on the roof of their home in Semaliya village.

After being informed, district collector Kumar Purushottam promptly requested assistance from higher authorities to facilitate their airlift to safety.

Collector Kumar Purushottam said that it has been raining continuously in Indore and Ujjain for the last three days. In Ujjain, Badnagar tehsil has received the maximum rains, with approximately 15 inches of rainfall. Due to waterlogging, communication with many villages was also disrupted.

"There is a Semaliya village in Badnagar tehsil, where we received information about three individuals from the same family, including a pregnant woman, who were stranded on the roof of their house with no accessible route. Our local staff made efforts to rescue them, but was unsuccessful," he said.

"Subsequently, we contacted higher authorities, and with the assistance of a helicopter, the family was rescued. Due to unfavourable conditions in Badnagar, they were brought to Indore, where a medical checkup was conducted. Thankfully, they are all safe and in good health," he added.

When questioned about the flood condition in the district, he explained that the excessive rainfall had led to widespread waterlogging in numerous villages. To date, they have successfully rescued approximately 1,200 people and shifted them to safe places.

Incessant rainfall in and around Ujjain has also forced the administration authorities to declare a holiday in all the schools of the district on Monday.

