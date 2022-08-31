Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Meets BJP Chief JP Nadda

Mr Chouhan met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later in the evening.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday met BJP president J P Nadda in New Delhi at the latter's residence.

This was Mr Chouhan's first meeting with the BJP president after he was dropped from the party's parliamentary board, its highest decision-making body, earlier this month.

Besides Mr Chouhan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also dropped from the BJP's parliamentary board following its reshuffling.

In the ongoing meeting, many organisational issues and the party's plan for assembly polls next year are likely to be discussed, sources said.

"Met BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi today and apprised him about the works and efforts being made for public welfare in the state. I sincerely thank Nadda Ji for his continuous cooperation, support and guidance," CM Chouhan said in a tweet in hindi.

Earlier in the day, CM Chouhan met Union Power Minister RK Singh and discussed various issues related to the state. He also called on President Droupadi Murmu.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later in the evening.

At a programme in Bhopal on Monday, CM Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is a "temple" for him, the people of the state are god and he is a priest.

