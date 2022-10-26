M Kharge Forms Steering Committee, Gandhis, Manmohan Singh Among 47 Names

New Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has formed a steering committee with 47 members including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi. The committee will function in place of the Congress's Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

This morning, the members of the Congress Working Committee stepped down as part of a convention when a new chief is elected.

"All the CWC members, AICC general secretaries and in-charges have tendered their resignation to Congress president," said AICC general secretary Organisation KC Venugopal.